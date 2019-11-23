HILL, Eleanor Merle (Merle)
(nee Smith):
Promoted To Glory
On November 17, 2019, peacefully at St Albans Retirement Village, aged 87 years. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late William (Bill). Loved mother of Murray, David, Christine, Lynette, and Carolynn, and mother-in-law of Ricky, Peter, Annie, and the late Sharon. Adored nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude Smith, and much loved sister of Kenneth, the late Ivel, and the late Melvyn. Messages to the Hill family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Merle's request a private family burial was held on Thursday, November 21.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019