Eleanor HILL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor HILL.
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice


logoHILL, Eleanor Merle (Merle)
(nee Smith):
Promoted To Glory
On November 17, 2019, peacefully at St Albans Retirement Village, aged 87 years. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late William (Bill). Loved mother of Murray, David, Christine, Lynette, and Carolynn, and mother-in-law of Ricky, Peter, Annie, and the late Sharon. Adored nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude Smith, and much loved sister of Kenneth, the late Ivel, and the late Melvyn. Messages to the Hill family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Merle's request a private family burial was held on Thursday, November 21.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.