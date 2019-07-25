CORSTON,
Sister Eleanor: RNDM
On July 23, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch. A dearly loved Sister of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions. Eleanor was a blessing to many and will be remembered with gratitude and affection.
Rest in Peace
Special thanks and appreciation to all the staff of Nurse Maude Hospice for their wonderful and sensitive care of Sister Eleanor. Our gratitude to her friend Judy for her outstanding attention to Eleanor's needs. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Friday), at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. A Vigil service will be held at the Church, This Day (Thursday), at 4.30pm.
Published in The Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019