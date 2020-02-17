BLANCHARD, Eleanor Pearl
(Ella) (formerly Starr, Dorsey)
(nee Smith):
On February 15, 2020, at Bethesda Hospital in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alfred Blanchard, the late Harry Starr, and the late Thomas Dorsey. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Eleanor Harvey (Dubbo, NSW, Australia), Murray (Dunedin), Trevor and Lillian (Christchurch), and Neville and Alison (Sydney). Loved nana of her 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Bethesda Hospital for their care. Messages may be addressed to: The family of the late Eleanor Blanchard, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Ella's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, February 20, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 17, 2020