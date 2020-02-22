Elaine SULLIVAN

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
Harewood
On February 20, 2020, peacefully at Elmswood Rest Home, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Keely, Justin and Sheree, and Ryan. Special friend of Pete and Twinks; Michael, and Allen, Sam; Gabrielle (Goddaughter) and Tom, Matilda, Will, Henrietta; Sally and Justin, Maddie; Maria and Andrew, and Hamish. Dearly loved by all the Green and Sullivan Families. Special thanks to all who have cared for Jill so well in recent months. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jill Sullivan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Jill's life will be held in Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Thursday, February 27, at 10.30am. A private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020
