On March 4, 2020, peacefully, at Dunedin Hospital; aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Frank, much loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Vallon and Josie, Kelvan and Shirley, Felicia and John, a loved Nana Elaine of her 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Elaine's family would like to thank the staff of the Janefield unit at Birchleigh Residential Care Centre, Mosgiel, for their support and care of their Mum over the past year. In accordance with Elaine's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
