RAMSAY, Elaine Diane:
On February 26, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by loving family; in her 70th year. Dearly loved wife of Brent, loved mother, step-mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Keri and Phil, Reuben and Claire, and Vanessa and Clem. Loved nana of Connor, Lucy (deceased), Ruby, Chloe, Axel, Grace, Neve, Isla, and Ethan. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Ramsay family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, March 2, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020