Elaine Joyce (nee Lowe):
On October 11, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 72 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kaylene and Wayne, and Mark and Brigid. Very special Nana of Sophie, Alyana, Lucy, Ethan, and Livi. Companion of Stuart. Loved sister of Russell, Margaret, Janice, Desmond, Hillary, and Pauline. In keeping with her wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at WesleyCare for their care of Elaine. Messages to the family of Elaine Nicholson C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020