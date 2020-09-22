LATTIMORE, Elaine Anne:
On September 19, 2020, peacefully at Radius Millstream, Ashburton, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arnold. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Alasdair, Karlum, Jim and Melinda, Shirley and Ralph, Lauren and Colin, David and Fiona, and Alan and Sarah. Loving Gran of her 11 grandchildren and GG of her 3 great-grandchildren. No flowers by request please. Messages to the Lattimore Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held in our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Thursday, September 24 commencing at 3.00pm, followed by cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Sept. 22, 2020