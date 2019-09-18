HAWKER, Elaine Joan:
Keith along with Melissa, James, Jeremy and Anna-Kate and their families wish to extend our heartfelt thanks for the beautiful cards, flowers, food, visits and messages of support we received following the loss of Elaine. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly be missed. Thanks to Bev and Chris for helping us put together a wonderful and fitting service for Elaine. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019