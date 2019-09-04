HAWKER, Elaine Joan:
On August 31, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family in her 69th year. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Dearly loved mother of Melissa and Blair, James and Pauline, Jeremy and Rachel, Anna-Kate and Jordan. Precious and much loved Grandma to Imogen and Elliot, Connor and Florence, Donovan and Evelyn. Loved and respected sister of Shirley and David, Jude and Randall. Many thanks to Michelle Vaughan and the wonderful staff in Oncology and Ward 26 for their care of Elaine. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude who took such wonderful care of Elaine in both the Hospice and at home. Messages may be addressed to the Hawker Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at Larcomb Vineyard, 307 Larcombs Road, Rolleston, Tomorrow (Friday), at 12.30pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019