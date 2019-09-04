Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On August 31, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family in her 69th year. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Dearly loved mother of Melissa and Blair, James and Pauline, Jeremy and Rachel, Anna-Kate and Jordan. Precious and much loved Grandma to Imogen and Elliot, Connor and Florence, Donovan and Evelyn. Loved and respected sister of Shirley and David, Jude and Randall. Many thanks to Michelle Vaughan and the wonderful staff in Oncology and Ward 26 for their care of Elaine. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude who took such wonderful care of Elaine in both the Hospice and at home. Messages may be addressed to the Hawker Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at Larcomb Vineyard, 307 Larcombs Road, Rolleston, Tomorrow (Friday), at 12.30pm.







HAWKER, Elaine Joan:On August 31, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family in her 69th year. Dearly loved wife of Keith. Dearly loved mother of Melissa and Blair, James and Pauline, Jeremy and Rachel, Anna-Kate and Jordan. Precious and much loved Grandma to Imogen and Elliot, Connor and Florence, Donovan and Evelyn. Loved and respected sister of Shirley and David, Jude and Randall. Many thanks to Michelle Vaughan and the wonderful staff in Oncology and Ward 26 for their care of Elaine. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude who took such wonderful care of Elaine in both the Hospice and at home. Messages may be addressed to the Hawker Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at Larcomb Vineyard, 307 Larcombs Road, Rolleston, Tomorrow (Friday), at 12.30pm. Published in The Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers