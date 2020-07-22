GREENSLADE,
Elaine Wendy (Wendy):
On July 17, 2020, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 88 years, with family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, sadly missed by her family, Matthew, Anna, Bill (deceased), Patricia, Richard, Alison, and Norman. Devoted Poppy Nana of Sophie, and James, sister of Dorothy, and the late Geoffrey, treasured aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Cressy Unit Ilam Lifecare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Wendy Greenslade, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Wendy's request, a private celebration has been held.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2020