GORTON, Elaine Valda:
Peacefully at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, on Friday, August 28, 2020. Dearly loved Mum of Garth, Tim (dec) and Shirley, and Carl (dec). Much loved wife of the late Harold, and the late Bob Harris, and loved Nana to Pippy, and all of Harold's extended family in New Zealand and Australia. Messages to: Elaine's family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service for Elaine will be held in the Doris Linton Lounge at the Ashburton RSA, Cox Street, Ashburton, on Saturday, September 5, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020