Elaine FAVEL

Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Linwood Crematorium Chapel
corner of Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road
Death Notice

FAVEL, Elaine Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch Hospital on Friday, June 26, 2020, with her family by her side. Loving wife of the late Robin. Loved mother of Linda. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Jenny, George and Laurelee, Mary and Jim, Beth and Bernie, and Nolan. Loved Nana of Coralie and Shinnay. The Funeral Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held in the Linwood Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10.30am. Messages to Elaine's family, c/- PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444.

Published in The Press on June 27, 2020
