DIXON, Elaine Nancy:
(Of Kaiapoi). On April 15, 2020, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Dianne, Ian and Claire, Murray and Sandy, and Stephen and Michelle. Loved and treasured grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. A Memorial service to inter Elaine's ashes with her late husband Allan will be held at the Kaiapoi Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020