DIXON, Elaine Nancy:
(of Kaiapoi) On April 15, 2020, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Dianne, Ian and Claire, Murray and Sandy, and Stephen and Michelle. Loved and treasured grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. Elaine was a loved sister, sister-in-law, and auntie. A special thanks to the staff at Kaiapoi Lodge for their wonderful care of Elaine. Messages may be sent to the Dixon family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A private memorial service for Elaine will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020