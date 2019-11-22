WILLIAMSON,
Eileen Joy (Joy):
Peacefully on November 15, 2019 at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, after a courageous battle with cancer. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jason and Jo (VICT); proud grandmother of Riley, Layla, Seth and Vinnie. Loved eldest daughter of Sid and Maud (both deceased); loved sister and sister-in-law of Valerie and Robert Blackmore (Christchurch), and of Ian and Ruth (Dunedin). Loved auntie of Ross and Alyssa, and of Judith (all Melbourne); and great-auntie of baby Flynn. Much loved and very special friend of the late Rip (Tokoroa) and all the Rangi whanau (Tauranga). At Joy's request a private cremation has taken place. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3241. Joy's family wishes to thank the Tokoroa Medical Centre and Hospital, and the acute ward staff at Waikato Hospital who responded tirelessly to our every wish, and treated Joy with dignity and kindness. We extend special thanks to staff at Summerset Down the Lane, who took such wonderful care of Joy in her last days. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019