Eileen (nee Sullivan):

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Eileen who passed away peacefully at Palm Grove Retirement Village on Monday, July 15, 2019, aged 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald Kinloch White, cherished and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Christopher, Brian and Moraig, and loving Gma of Sam and Holly, and Josh and Jess. Loved sister-in-law of Doreen and Ron, John and Bette, Wendy and Barry, Ann and Les. A loved cousin of Gwen and Ian, David and Linda, and a loved sister of the late Joyce Baker. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Great friend to Thelma, Maureen and Ken, and Ruth.

"Never forgotten, will always be in our hearts"

Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dogwatch would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate and remember Eileen's life will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, Tomorrow (Friday) at 2.00pm.







