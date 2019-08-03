WELCH, Eileen Margaret:

Of Palmerston North, peacefully passed away aged 93 years, on July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Evan Thomas Welch (Bub), and sister and sister-in-law to Eric (dec) and Margaret, Marie and Alec (dec), Keith and Bev (dec), Doug (dec) and Jenny. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Trudi (dec), Karen and Peter, John and Jill and Linda. Much loved grandmother of Nicky, Cindy (dec), Mel, Rebecca, Marcia, Ra, Beau, Dylan, and great-grandmother of Caitlin, Marissa, Blake and Ashlee. A service to celebrate the life of Eileen, to which everyone is welcome, will be held at William Cotton and Sons Funeral Home, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Tuesday, August 6, at 3.00pm. This will be followed by afternoon tea, and then all are invited back to John and Jill's home at 18 Montagu Street, Feilding, to continue catching up and reminiscing. Messages to: Welch Family, C/- 18 Montagu Street, Feilding 4702.





