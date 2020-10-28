TEWNION, Eileen:
Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, at Middlepark Rest Home, aged 82 years. Loved wife of Barry for 60 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Alison Tewnion, Paula and Carl Comber, Craig Tewnion and Lonnae Ferrand, Annell and Craig McDonagh, treasured nana of Machelle, Felicity, and Haylie; Ben, Josh (deceased), and Jess; Natasha; Briana, and Jacob, and a loved great-nana of 5 great-grandchildren.
"Fondly remembered,
sadly missed"
Special thanks to the staff at Middlepark Rest Home and Dr John Coughlan for their care of Eileen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Eileen Tewnion, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate and remember Eileen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 29, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020