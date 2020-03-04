POULSEN, Eileen Margaret
(formerly Bamford):
On March 2, 2020, peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home, Rangiora, in her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late John, and former wife of the late Norbert Bamford. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and John; Vincent; Diane (deceased), Nicki and the late Murray Wood, Tony and Gaynor, loved stepmother of Wayne, Rex, Topsy, and Kathy, and a cherished nana, great-nana, sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Holmwood for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Eileen Poulsen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Eileen will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, March 6, at 10.30am, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020