PARRETT, Eileen Mildred:
On February 1, 2020, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Jude (Waikanae), Alan and Minh (Michigan USA), Linda and Rob Falconer (Nth Loburn). Loved nan of Jane, Matthew, Simon, Oanh, William, Caitlin, Elizabeth, and Brydie. Beloved great-nan of Abby, Christopher, Luca, Isobelle, Lilly, Jack, and Finley. Messages c/- the Parrett Family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium, Johns Road, (entrance off Wilkinsons Road), on Wednesday, February 5, at 11.30am.

Published in The Press on Feb. 3, 2020
