MURRAY,
Eileen Joyce (Joyce):
Peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Windsor House, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Jane, Paul and Vicki, and John and Kath. Loved and adored grandma of Sophie, and Flynn; Finnian, and Fletcher; and Lee, Matt, Elise, and Nathan. A loved great-grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Windsorcare for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Murray family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to The Society of St Vincent de Paul would appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ejmurray2011 A Requiem Mass for Joyce will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Ave, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Monday, November 25, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019