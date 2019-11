MURRAY,Eileen Joyce (Joyce):Peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Windsor House, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Jane, Paul and Vicki, and John and Kath. Loved and adored grandma of Sophie, and Flynn; Finnian, and Fletcher; and Lee, Matt, Elise, and Nathan. A loved great-grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Windsorcare for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Murray family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to The Society of St Vincent de Paul would appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/ejmurray2011 A Requiem Mass for Joyce will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Ave, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Monday, November 25, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.