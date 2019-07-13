MORGAN, Eileen:
On July 11, 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham, much love Mum of Steve, Helen, Ian, and Phil, loving Grandma to Olivia, Alice, Harriet; Hana, Mike, Emily, and Lucy.
Forever in our hearts,
Always remembered.
Messages to The Morgan Family C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A service of remembrance and farewell for Eileen will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighleys road and 447 Linwood Avenue, on Monday, July 15, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019