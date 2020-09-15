KININMONTH,
Eileen Katherine Vale:
On September 13, 2020, peacefully at Burlington Village, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Bill. Cherished mum and step-mother of Rick and Kitty, Phil and Mary, Dave and Anne, Mike and Clare, Pete and Glyn, and Ian, and the late Mel. Adored by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Burlington Village for their wonderful care of Eileen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Eileen Kininmonth, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be greatly appreciated. Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 15, 2020