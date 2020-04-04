HEGARTY,
Eileen Agnes Francis
(nee Stratford):
Passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, in her 90th year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Peter Rowe, Catherine Cruickshank, Caroline and Ged Hammar, Charlie (Charline) and Al Marsh. Loved Nana of Daniel and Tenelle; Chantelle and Mark; Nathan and Ayden; Katie, Thomas and Toby. Cherished Great-Nana of Abbie; Cameron and Sarah; Tara; and Zara. Loved Mum of Christopher and Sue Donovan. Daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Stratford, sister of her late brothers and sisters and loved by her remaining sister, Colleen Herzog. Loved and respected aunty to all her nephews and nieces. Her sense of humour and penchant for a good chat will be sorely missed. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset Wigram, Essie Summers Beckenham and wards BG and C1 at Burwood Hospital, who supported Eileen with such kindness, compassion and dignity over recent times. As per her wishes, Eileen has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
"Finally at peace with the Lord and Our Lady"
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020