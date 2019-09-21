DWYER, Eileen Maureen:
Peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Edith Cavell Heritage, Sumner, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother, mother-in-law, and friend of Chris and Richard Jones. Dearly loved nana of Michael and Angie and Callum, and great-nana of Gracie and Heidi. The family would like to thank Dr Robert Seddon-Smith for his dedicated care of Eileen over the years and Anne Sheard and her staff at Edith Cavell for their care and kindness to Eileen over the past three years. A Requiem Mass for Eileen was held on Thursday, September 19, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Sumner.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019