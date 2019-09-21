Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen DWYER. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Edith Cavell Heritage, Sumner, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother, mother-in-law, and friend of Chris and Richard Jones. Dearly loved nana of Michael and Angie and Callum, and great-nana of Gracie and Heidi. The family would like to thank Dr Robert Seddon-Smith for his dedicated care of Eileen over the years and Anne Sheard and her staff at Edith Cavell for their care and kindness to Eileen over the past three years. A Requiem Mass for Eileen was held on Thursday, September 19, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Sumner.







DWYER, Eileen Maureen:Peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Edith Cavell Heritage, Sumner, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother, mother-in-law, and friend of Chris and Richard Jones. Dearly loved nana of Michael and Angie and Callum, and great-nana of Gracie and Heidi. The family would like to thank Dr Robert Seddon-Smith for his dedicated care of Eileen over the years and Anne Sheard and her staff at Edith Cavell for their care and kindness to Eileen over the past three years. A Requiem Mass for Eileen was held on Thursday, September 19, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Sumner. Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers