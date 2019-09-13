DIGGS,
Eileen Helen (nee McLeish):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday night, September 10, 2019. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Neville, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary, Kevin, Craig and Kerry, Jason and Julia, Daren and Janine. Treasured Grandma of Mitchell, Ryan, Kyle, Conrad and Thea.
Known as Aunty I to many.
Gone but not forgotten.
No flowers by request. A service to celebrate Eileen's life will be held in the Halswell Bowling Club, 301 Halswell Road, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 13, 2019