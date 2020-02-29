Guest Book View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 10:30 a.m. St Mary's Pro Cathedral Manchester Street View Map Death Notice



(nee Clark):

On February 26, 2020, passed away peacefully at home with family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ignatius (Iggy). Cherished and much loved mother of Celine, and Christine, mother-in-law of Jeff, gran of Jonathon, and Benjamin. Special thanks to all who have supported and cared for Eileen, being Doctors Gerry and Kim Burgess, Letti, Lesley, and Margaret, and the girls from the Nurse Maude team. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Eileen D'Costa, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Eileen's life will be held in St Mary's Pro Cathedral, Manchester Street, on Thursday, March 5, at 10.30am, followed by an interment at Avonhead Park Cemetery.







D'COSTA, Eileen Apollonia(nee Clark):On February 26, 2020, passed away peacefully at home with family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ignatius (Iggy). Cherished and much loved mother of Celine, and Christine, mother-in-law of Jeff, gran of Jonathon, and Benjamin. Special thanks to all who have supported and cared for Eileen, being Doctors Gerry and Kim Burgess, Letti, Lesley, and Margaret, and the girls from the Nurse Maude team. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Eileen D'Costa, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Eileen's life will be held in St Mary's Pro Cathedral, Manchester Street, on Thursday, March 5, at 10.30am, followed by an interment at Avonhead Park Cemetery. Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020

