CUNNINGHAM,
Eileen Rose (nee Neilson):
Passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry, cherished mother and mother-in-law, nanny and nana, sister and sister-in-law, Aunty and friend.
"Rest in Peace"
Messages may be addressed to the Cunningham family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to overseas travel restrictions a private cremation has been held. A private memorial service for Eileen will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020