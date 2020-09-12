CRAMPTON, Eileen Margaret
(nee Christey):
On September 7, 2020, passed away at St Allisa Lifecare, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late William, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Des and partner Jan, Peter and Althea, and Marie, loved grandmother of Jessica, Sarah, Emma, and Tom; Alida, Vannessa, Leticia, and Corey; Callum, Andrew, and Claire, and their partners, loved great-grandmother of Levi, Marley, Aria; Isaac, and Zoe. Special thanks to the staff at St Allisa for their exemplary care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Eileen Crampton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made at the service or directly at www.stjohn.org.nz. A Private Service is being held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020