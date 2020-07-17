COOK, Eileen Elizabeth:

1.10.1935 - 10.7.2020

Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Edith Cavell Rest Home in Sumner, aged 86. Dearly loved daughter of the late Hanley and Betty Cook; beloved sister of Thelma North and Maurice Cook, and loved sister-in-law of Joy Wyse and the late John North. She was a very special and much loved aunt of Julia, Lorraine, Stephen, Karen, Andrea and dear departed David and played a major role in their lives especially as they were growing up. Eileen will also be very fondly remembered by great-nieces, (Julia's children) Amy and Laura and great-nephew Nicholas, as well as (Karen's children) Brooke and Adam and (Stephen's children) Nina and Vincent. She also has two great-great-nephews, (Amy's children) Connor and Arlo. Dogs Jennie, China Chew, Jemma and Sebastian were also very much loved members of her family over the years. Eileen may also be remembered by many people who knew her in her career as television presenter in the early days and in later years as radio broadcaster for National Radio, specialising in arts programmes. The family would like to thank all those involved in caring for Eileen recently, especially the staff at Edith Cavell for their constant kindness and compassion over the past three years. Condolences may be sent to John Rhind Funeral Directors 13 – 19 London Street, Richmond. Phone 3799920.

Rest in Peace Eileen.

Safe journey and God bless.



