Eileen Conyers (nee Trees):
Of Tapanui. Eileen passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Loved wife of the late Fred, and loved and treasured mum of Catherine and Bill, Margaret and John, Alison and Gary, loved Gran of James, Samantha and Greg. A celebration of Eileen's life will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 3.00pm in the RSA Rooms, Northumberland Street, Tapanui. Messages to 50 Bushy Hill Street, Tapanui 9522.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
FDANZ
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2019