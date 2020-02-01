BILLCLIFF,
Eileen Mae (nee Cherry):
Passed peacefully, in her 90th year, with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Jeff. Dearest and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Derek and Louise, Martin and Catherine, Cherie and Kevin, Ross, and Brent and Kirsten. Dearly loved Grandma and great-Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Somerfield House, Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages for the Billcliff family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A private family service for Eileen will be held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020