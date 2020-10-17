VAN EIJK MENKMAN, Hans:
On October 14, 2020, peacefully at Ballarat Care Home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 89 years. Finally free from pain, and reunited with his beloved Henny. Dearly loved dad of Linda and Wijnand, Ginette and John, Marguerite, and Hans and Sue, much loved Opa of Justin and Ayka, Alex, Tracey and Matt, Liana and Hayden; Sacha, Jake and Melissa; Jared, Brad and Beth, Emma and Harrison, and loved by all his great-grandchildren. Loved brother of the late Suze. Special thanks to Ballarat Care Home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the Late Hans van Eijk Menkman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Health NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Hans' life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, October 19, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020