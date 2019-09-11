SPEKREIJSE,
Egbert Johan (Ben):
On September 5 at Christchurch, formerly of Dunedin. Husband of Cara, loving father of Anne-Marie (deceased), Michael, and Terry, father-in-law of Pat, Karen, Sally, and Sandra, grandfather of Bryan, Sam, Andrew, and Kimberley and great-grandfather of Jordan. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family in the Netherlands.
"Thank you Ben for sharing your optimism for life and passing it on to us all."
Messages for the Spekreijse family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 546, Rangiora, 7440. In keeping with Ben's wishes A Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019