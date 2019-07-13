Edyth COURSEY

On July 10, 2019, peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village, Christchurch, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary Lester (nee Coursey), John and Elaine, Peter and Kathleen. A loved Grandma of Paul and Mark, Phillip and Matthew, Sarah and Anna, and loved Great-Grandma of Ryan, Noah, Erin, Nicole, James, Briar and Sophie. The Funeral Service for Edyth will be held at St Anne's Anglican Church, corner of Centaurus Road and Wilsons Road, St Martins, on Tuesday, July 16, 11.00am.

Published in The Press from July 13 to July 15, 2019
