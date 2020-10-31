Edwin STODDART

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin STODDART.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

STODDART,
Edwin Horsey (Mick):
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday, October 25, 2020 aged in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Gwen. Dearly loved father of Shirley and Eric. Much loved 'Dad' to Chris and Emma and great granddad to Jacob and Eli. Loved brother of Jean Austen (Bessie, Stuart, Chrissy and Peggy – all deceased), respected brother-in-law, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr Oliver Setchell and the staff at North Avon Medical Centre and St John for their care and support. Messages to the Stoddart Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Edwin's wishes, a private funeral has taken place.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.