STODDART,
Edwin Horsey (Mick):
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday, October 25, 2020 aged in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Gwen. Dearly loved father of Shirley and Eric. Much loved 'Dad' to Chris and Emma and great granddad to Jacob and Eli. Loved brother of Jean Austen (Bessie, Stuart, Chrissy and Peggy – all deceased), respected brother-in-law, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr Oliver Setchell and the staff at North Avon Medical Centre and St John for their care and support. Messages to the Stoddart Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Edwin's wishes, a private funeral has taken place.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020