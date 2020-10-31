Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin STODDART. View Sign Death Notice



Edwin Horsey (Mick):

Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday, October 25, 2020 aged in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Gwen. Dearly loved father of Shirley and Eric. Much loved 'Dad' to Chris and Emma and great granddad to Jacob and Eli. Loved brother of Jean Austen (Bessie, Stuart, Chrissy and Peggy – all deceased), respected brother-in-law, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr Oliver Setchell and the staff at North Avon Medical Centre and St John for their care and support. Messages to the Stoddart Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Edwin's wishes, a private funeral has taken place.







STODDART,Edwin Horsey (Mick):Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday, October 25, 2020 aged in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Gwen. Dearly loved father of Shirley and Eric. Much loved 'Dad' to Chris and Emma and great granddad to Jacob and Eli. Loved brother of Jean Austen (Bessie, Stuart, Chrissy and Peggy – all deceased), respected brother-in-law, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr Oliver Setchell and the staff at North Avon Medical Centre and St John for their care and support. Messages to the Stoddart Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Edwin's wishes, a private funeral has taken place. Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers