RICE, Edwin 'Peter' Sutton:
Passed away peacefully at Addington Gardens Rest Home, on Monday, July 27, 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Beryl. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Catherine and Alan Gourdie, Lachlan and Sally Rice. Loved Pop Pete of Darelle and Aaron Taylor, Blair and Kristy Gourdie. Great-granddad of Scarlet-Rose Gourdie. Will be sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Many thanks to the staff at Addington Gardens and Redwood Clinic for all their care and support of Peter. Messages to the Rice family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Memorial Service for Peter will be held at a later date, details to be advised. In accordance with Peter's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020