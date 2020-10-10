SULLIVAN,
Edward Oral (Ed):
At home with family on Sunday, March 29, 2020, aged 78. Much loved husband and best friend of Jenny, much loved and adored father and father-in-law of Diana and Geoff Jenkin, Katherine and Rod Smith, Richard and Tash, and Mark and Mink, proud and adored granddad of Ben, Georgie, Alex, Sam; Louis, Sammy, Annabel; Finn, Ruby, Kobi, Lucca; Margot, and Sophie. A Memorial Service for Ed will be held at St John's Church, Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, on Monday, October 19, at 1.00pm. Ed's family respectfully request no flowers please, in lieu donations to St John Ambulance can be given at Ed's service. Messages to 27 Carlisle Place, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020