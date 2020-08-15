SULLIVAN,
Edward Oral (Ed):
At home with family on Sunday, March 29, 2020, aged 78. Much loved husband and best friend of Jenny, much loved and adored father and father-in-law of Diana and Geoff Jenkin, Katherine and Rod Smith, Richard and Tash, and Mark and Mink, proud and adored granddad of Ben, Georgie, Alex, Sam; Louis, Sammy, Annabel; Finn, Ruby, Kobi, Lucca; Margot, and Sophie. The memorial service planned for Ed to be held on Monday, August 17 is now postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions. New service details will follow once alert level one is reached. Ed's family respectfully request no flowers please, in lieu donations to St John Ambulance Timaru can be given at Ed's service. Messages to 27 Carlisle Place, Timaru 7910
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020