SULLIVAN,
Edward Oral (Ed):
At home with family on Sunday, March 29, 2020, aged 78. Much loved husband and best friend of Jenny, much loved and adored father and father-in-law of Diana and Geoff Jenkin, Katherine and Rod Smith, Richard and Tash, and Mark and Mink, proud and adored granddad of Ben, Georgie, Alex, Sam; Louis, Sammy, Annabel; Finn, Ruby, Kobi, Lucca; Margot, and Sophie. Ed's farewell to be held at a later date. The family respectfully request no flowers please, as donations to St John Ambulance can be given at Ed's farewell. Messages to 27 Carlisle Place, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020