Edward John Richard (Eddie):

P41781 Major RNZ Infantry Regt. (Ex Royal Marines). Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, at The Oaks Retirement Village surrounded by his loving family; aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Theresa for 63 years, devoted father and father-in-law of Linda and Roger Gabites, Jackie, Caroline and Callum Maclean, and Nigel. Adored Poppa of Joel and Natalie; Kymaia and Hayley; Josh and Zoe; Jodie, Andrew and Wade; and Great-Poppa of his nine great-grandchildren.

"Will be sadly missed"

Eddie's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at The Oaks, Acorn Wing, for their wonderful care and support. Eddie was farewelled at a private service. Messages to the Slater family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.







