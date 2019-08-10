REEVES, Edward Morrell:

In loving memory of our Dad, Edward Morrell Reeves, who sadly passed away August 9, 2014.

It is hard to believe it is five years without you Dad. We miss your guidance and wisdom, but there is comfort in knowing you and Mum are now together in heaven looking after each other.

Continue to dance beautifully together, and watch over us.

- Your loving children, Ann, Mark, John and Paul.



'We will love and remember you forever.






