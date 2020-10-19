RADCLIFFE,
Edward John (John):
Passed away peacefully, in Christchurch, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, aged 75 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Brian, and Donna and Toby, loved grandfather of Kane, and Zoe, and loved by his sister Denise. Thanks to Parkstone for their exceptional care of John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Radcliffe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to farewell John will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2020