PACKER,
Edward Augustine (Ted):
Aged 86; adored father of Gray and partner Sue. Our big man with an equally big heart has left us. He touched many people during his life journey and we remember fondly the professionals helping manage his health in later years. Spring flowers were a favourite of Ted's so feel free to adorn the casket with your's from home or otherwise. Our service is to share his stories so we encourage anyone to speak and participate in that. A celebration of Ted's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, August 17, at 1.00pm. Casket open for viewing with visitor book this week, check with Academy for times. Messages for Sue and Gray C/- Academy Funeral Service, PO Box 11101, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019