MOREL,
Edward Fenton (Ted):
On August 4, 2019, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of the late Janice, amazing dad and father-in-law of Howard and Maree, Deborah and Andy Birrell, devoted Granddad and Poppa. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Edward Morel, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Ted's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, August 8, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2019