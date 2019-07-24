MANCHESTER,
Edward Charles (Ted):
Edward died peacefully at Brookhaven Rest Home in Christchurch, on Monday, July 22, 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved son of the late Tom and late Joan Manchester. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jenny and the late Clarrie Wills, Elsa and David Lally, the late Joanne Fergusson, Helen and Colin Willcock, and David and Vicki Manchester. We acknowledge and thank the staff of Brookhaven and Dr Stephen Lewis for the compassionate and respectful care they gave Edward (Ted). Messages may be addressed to the Manchester family, C/- 39A Trewavas Street, Motueka 7120. In accordance with family wishes, a private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate Edward will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019