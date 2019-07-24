Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward MANCHESTER. View Sign Death Notice



Edward Charles (Ted):

Edward died peacefully at Brookhaven Rest Home in Christchurch, on Monday, July 22, 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved son of the late Tom and late Joan Manchester. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jenny and the late Clarrie Wills, Elsa and David Lally, the late Joanne Fergusson, Helen and Colin Willcock, and David and Vicki Manchester. We acknowledge and thank the staff of Brookhaven and Dr Stephen Lewis for the compassionate and respectful care they gave Edward (Ted). Messages may be addressed to the Manchester family, C/- 39A Trewavas Street, Motueka 7120. In accordance with family wishes, a private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate Edward will be held at a later date.







MANCHESTER,Edward Charles (Ted):Edward died peacefully at Brookhaven Rest Home in Christchurch, on Monday, July 22, 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved son of the late Tom and late Joan Manchester. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jenny and the late Clarrie Wills, Elsa and David Lally, the late Joanne Fergusson, Helen and Colin Willcock, and David and Vicki Manchester. We acknowledge and thank the staff of Brookhaven and Dr Stephen Lewis for the compassionate and respectful care they gave Edward (Ted). Messages may be addressed to the Manchester family, C/- 39A Trewavas Street, Motueka 7120. In accordance with family wishes, a private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate Edward will be held at a later date. Published in The Press on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers