MADISON, Edward (Ted):
Slipped peacefully away on November 23, 2020, at Edith Cavell, Sumner. Dearly loved husband of Penny and father of Cate, Jane, Torie and Emma. Loved grandad of Finn, Georgie, Sam, Tom, William, Olivia, Nina and Saffy, loved father-in-law of Craig and Chris, and loved brother-in-law of Caroline and Bill. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Edith Cavell, who cared so compassionately for Ted in his last days. Messages may be addressed to the Madison family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/edmadison2311. A celebration of Ted's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London Street and Whitmore Street, Christchurch, on Monday, November 30, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020