MACLAREN,
Edward James (Ted):
On June 21, 2020, passed away peacefully at Archer Memorial Rest Home. He was loved, and will be missed but never forgotten by his family, his loving wife Ila, daughter Fiona, son-in-law Greg, and friend to many.
The large gap he has left, will I'm sure be filled by the many memories we all have.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ted Maclaren, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private service to celebrate Ted's life was held on Friday, June 26 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020